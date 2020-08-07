Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3109; (P) 1.3147; (R1) 1.3182; More….

GBP/USD lost momentum after hitting 1.3185 and intraday bias is turned neutral again. Further rise will remain in favor as long as 1.2982 support holds. On the upside, break of 1.3185 will resume larger rally to 100% projection of 1.1409 to 1.2647 from 1.2065 at 1.3303 next. However, firm break of 1.2982 will suggest short term topping and turn bias to the downside for deeper correction.

In the bigger picture, while the rebound from 1.1409 is strong, there is not enough evidence for trend reversal yet. Down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) should still resume sooner or later. However, decisive break of 1.3514 should at least confirm medium term bottoming and turn outlook bullish for 1.4376 resistance first.