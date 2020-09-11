Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2715; (P) 1.2875; (R1) 1.2976; More….

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays on the downside for the moment. Fall from 1.3482 should target 38.2% retracement of 1.1409 to 1.3482 at 1.2690. Strong rebound from there will suggest that such decline is merely a corrective move. Break of 1.3035 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for rebound. However, sustained break of 1.2690 will argue that the rise from 1.1409 might be completed, and bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement at 1.2201.

In the bigger picture, immediate focus is still on 1.3514 resistance. Decisive break there should at least confirm medium term bottoming at 1.1409. Further rise should be seen to 1.4376 resistance first. Though, rejection by 1.3514 will retain bearishness for resuming the down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high) at a later stage.