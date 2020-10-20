Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2890; (P) 1.2957; (R1) 1.3017; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral for consolidation from 1.3082. Further rise is still in favor with 1.2845 support intact. On the upside, above 1.3082 will resume the rebound from 1.2675 for retesting 1.3482 high. On the downside, however, break of 1.2845 will indicate that fall from 1.3482 is not over. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 38.2% retracement of 1.1409 to 1.3482 at 1.2690.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 1.3514 key resistance. Decisive break there should also come with sustained trading above 55 month EMA (now at 1.3307). That should confirm medium term bottoming at 1.1409. Outlook will be turned bullish for 1.4376 resistance and above. Nevertheless, rejection by 1.3514 will maintain medium term bearishness for another lower below 1.1409 at a later stage.