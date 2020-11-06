Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3004; (P) 1.3080; (R1) 1.3226; More…

GBP/USD is still bounded in range of 1.2853/3175. Intraday bias remains neutral at this point. On the upside, break of 1.3175 will resume the rebound from 1.2675 to retest 1.13482 high. On the downside, break of 1.2853 will turn bias to the downside for retesting 1.2675 support and 38.2% retracement of 1.1409 to 1.3482 at 1.2690.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 1.3514 key resistance. Decisive break there should also come with sustained trading above 55 month EMA (now at 1.3307). That should confirm medium term bottoming at 1.1409. Outlook will be turned bullish for 1.4376 resistance and above. Nevertheless, rejection by 1.3514 will maintain medium term bearishness for another lower below 1.1409 at a later stage.