GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD dropped to as low as 1.3134 last week as fall form 1.3539 extends. Further decline is in favor this week as long as 1.3324 minor resistance holds. Sustained break of 55 day EMA (now at 1.3177) should confirm another rejection by 1.3514 key resistance. Deeper decline would be seen back to 1.2675 support next. On the upside, above 1.3324 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral first.

In the bigger picture, focus stays on 1.3514 key resistance. Decisive break there should also come with sustained trading above 55 month EMA (now at 1.3308). That should confirm medium term bottoming at 1.1409. Outlook will be turned bullish for 1.4376 resistance and above. Nevertheless, rejection by 1.3514 will maintain medium term bearishness for another lower below 1.1409 at a later stage.

In the longer term picture, focus remains on decade long trend line from 2.1161 (2007 high). Sustained break there should confirm long term bottoming at 1.1409, on bullish convergence condition in monthly MACD. Rise from could either be a correction or starting a long term up trend. In either case, next target will be 38.2% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.1409 at 1.5134.