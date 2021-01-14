Thu, Jan 14, 2021 @ 15:12 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3599; (P) 1.3649; (R1) 1.3687; More

Range trading continues in GBP/USD and intraday bias stays neutral for the moment. On the upside, decisive break of 1.3702 will resume whole rise from 1.1409. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for 61.8% projection of 1.1409 to 1.3482 from 1.2675 at 1.3956. For now, outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.3428 support holds, even in case of another retreat.

In the bigger picture, the break of 1.3514 structural resistance and sustained trading above 55 month EMA (now at 1.3328) should confirm medium term bottoming at 1.1409. Rise from there should now extend to 1.4376 resistance and above. This will remain the favored case as long as 1.2675 support holds.

