Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3798; (P) 1.3831; (R1) 1.3885; More….

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the upside at this point. Current up trend from 1.1409 should target 61.8% projection of 1.1409 to 1.3482 from 1.2675 at 1.3956. Break there will target 1.4376 long tem resistance next. On the downside, break of 1.3774 support is needed to indicate short term topping. Otherwise, outlook will stay bullish in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.1409 medium term bottom is in progress. Further rally would be seen to 1.4376 resistance and above. Decisive break there will carry larger bullish implication. On the downside, break of 1.2675 support is needed to indicate completion of the rise. Otherwise, outlook will stay cautiously bullish even in case of deep pullback.