Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3865; (P) 1.3892; (R1) 1.3933; More….

With 1.3865 minor support intact, further rise is expected in GBP/USD. Break of 61.8% projection of 1.1409 to 1.3482 from 1.2675 at 1.3956 will extend the up trend from 1.1409 to 1.4376 long tem resistance next. On the downside, break of 1.3865 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.1409 medium term bottom is in progress. Further rally would be seen to 1.4376 resistance and above. Decisive break there will carry larger bullish implication. On the downside, break of 1.2675 support is needed to indicate completion of the rise. Otherwise, outlook will stay cautiously bullish even in case of deep pullback.