GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD’s up trend continued last week and hit as high as 1.4035 Initial bias remains on the upside this week. Next target is 1.4376 long term resistance next. On the downside, break of 1.3950 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral, and bring consolidations, before staging another rally.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.1409 medium term bottom is in progress. Further rally would be seen to 1.4376 resistance and above. On the downside, break of 1.3482 resistance turned support is needed to indicate completion of the rise. Otherwise, outlook will stay cautiously bullish even in case of deep pullback.

In the longer term picture, a long term bottom should be in place at 1.1409, on bullish convergence condition in monthly MACD. Rise from there would target 38.2% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.1409 at 1.5134. Reaction from there would reveal whether rise from 1.1409 is just a correction, or developing into a long term up trend.