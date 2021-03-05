<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3844; (P) 1.3930; (R1) 1.3981 More….

GBP/USD’s break of 1.3828 support now suggests that deeper correction is underway. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 38.2% retracement of 1.2675 to 1.4240 at 1.3642 first. Break there will target 61.8% retracement at 1.3273 next. On the upside, break of 1.4016 resistance is needed to indicate completion of the pull back. Otherwise, risk will stay mildly on the downside.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.1409 medium term bottom is in progress. Further rally would be seen to 1.4376 resistance and above. Decisive break there will carry larger bullish implications and target 38.2% retracement of 2.1161 (2007 high) to 1.1409 (2020 low) at 1.5134. On the downside, break of 1.3482 resistance turned support is needed to be first indication of completion of the rise. Otherwise, outlook will stay cautiously bullish even in case of deep pullback.