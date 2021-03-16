<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3852; (P) 1.3901; (R1) 1.3949; More….

GBP/USD is holding in range above 1.3777 despite today’s decline. Intraday bias remains neutral first. On the downside, below 1.3777 will extend the correction from 1.4240 with another fall. But downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.2675 to 1.4240 at 1.3642 to bring rebound. On the upside, above 1.4016 will bring retest of 1.4240 high first.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.1409 medium term bottom is in progress. Further rally would be seen to 1.4376 resistance and above. Decisive break there will carry larger bullish implications and target 38.2% retracement of 2.1161 (2007 high) to 1.1409 (2020 low) at 1.5134. On the downside, break of 1.3482 resistance turned support is needed to be first indication of completion of the rise. Otherwise, outlook will stay cautiously bullish even in case of deep pullback.