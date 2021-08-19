<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3727; (P) 1.3757; (R1) 1.3786; More…

GBP/USD’s fall continues to as low as 1.3673 so far and intraday bias stays on the downside for 1.3570 support. Break there will resume the fall form 1.4248 to 1.3482 resistance turned support. Firm break there will carry larger bearish implication and target 38.2% retracement of 1.1409 to 1.4248 at 1.3164. On the upside, above 1.3785 minor resistance will mix up the near term outlook and turn intraday bias neutral first.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3482 resistance turned support holds, up trend from 1.1409 should still continue. Decisive break of 1.4376 resistance will carry larger bullish implications. However, firm break of 1.3482 will argue that the rise from 1.1409 has completed. GBP/USD would then be seen as in another leg of long term range pattern between 1.1409 and 1.4376. Deeper fall could then be seen to 61.8% retracement of 1.1409 to 1.4248 at 1.2493, and even below.