Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3774; (P) 1.3818; (R1) 1.3883; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral with focus on 1.3890 resistance. On the upside, break of 1.3890 will target 1.3982 resistance first. Decisive break there will indicate that fall from 1.4248 has completed. Near term outlook will be turned bullish for retesting 1.4248. On the downside, firm break of 1.3725 support will suggest that rise from 1.3601 has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside for 1.3570/3601 support zone.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.3482 resistance turned support holds, we’d still treat price actions from 1.4248 as a corrective move. That is, up trend from 1.1409 (2020 low) is in favor to resume. Decisive break of 1.4376 key resistance (2018 high) would indeed carry long term bullish implications. However, sustained break of 1.3482 will at least bring deeper fall to 38.2% retracement of 1.1409 to 1.4248 at 1.3164, or even further to 61.8% retracement at 1.2493.