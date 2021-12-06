<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3191; (P) 1.3250; (R1) 1.3292; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral with focus on 1.3164 medium term fibonacci level. Sustained break there will carry larger bearish implication, and target 161.8% projection of 1.4248 to 1.3570 from 1.3833 at 1.2736. Nevertheless, break of 1.3369 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 1.3512 resistance first.

In the bigger picture, immediate focus is now on 38.2% retracement of 1.1409 to 1.4248 at 1.3164. Sustained break there will argue that whole rise from 1.1409 has completed at 1.4248, ahead rejection by 1.4376 long term resistance. That will revive some medium term bearishness and and target 61.8% retracement at 1.2493.