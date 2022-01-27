<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3431; (P) 1.3478; (R1) 1.3511; More…

GBP/USD’s fall resumes by breaking 1.3435 and intraday bias is back on the downside. As noted before, rebound from 1.3158 could have completed at 1.3748 already. More importantly, larger fall from 1.4282 is probably not over yet. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 1.3158 first. On the upside, though, above 1.3523 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.3748.

In the bigger picture, strong support was seen from 38.2% retracement of 1.1409 to 1.4248 at 1.3164. The development suggests that up trend from 1.1409 (2020 low) is still in progress. On resumption, next target will be 38.2% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.1409 at 1.5134. Nevertheless sustained break of 1.3164 will argue that whole rise from 1.1409 has completed and bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement at 1.2493.