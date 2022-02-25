<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3247; (P) 1.3399; (R1) 1.3524; More…

GBP/USD recovered after hitting 1.3272, but further fall is still expected with 1.3485 support turned resistance intact. Current development suggest larger decline from 1.4240 is still in progress. Firm break of 1.3158 will target 61.8% projection of 1.4248 to 1.3158 from 1.3748 at 1.3074 next. However, firm break of 1.3485 will dampen this bearish view and turn bias back to the upside for 1.3641 resistance.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, as long as 38.2% retracement of 1.1409 to 1.4248 at 1.3164 holds, up trend from 1.1409 (2020 low) is still in progress. On resumption, next target will be 38.2% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.1409 at 1.5134. Nevertheless sustained break of 1.3164 will argue that whole rise from 1.1409 has completed and bring deeper fall to 61.8% retracement at 1.2493.