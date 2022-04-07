Thu, Apr 07, 2022 @ 13:28 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3040; (P) 1.3074; (R1) 1.3102; More

GBP/USD is staying in consolidation from 1.2999 and intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. Further decline is mildly in favor with 1.3297 resistance intact. On the downside, firm break of 1.2999 will resume larger down trend from 1.4248. However, firm break of 1.3297 will turn bias back to the upside for stronger rebound.

In the bigger picture, current development suggests that the up trend from 1.1409 (2020 low) has completed at 1.4248. Decline from 1.4248 could still be a corrective move, or it could be the start of a long term down trend. In either case, deeper decline would be seen back to 61.8% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.1409 at 1.2493. In any case, break of 1.3748 resistance is needed to indicate medium term bottoming, or outlook will stay bearish.

