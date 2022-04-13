<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2979; (P) 1.3017; (R1) 1.3039; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral for some consolidations, but outlook stays bearish as long as 1.3165 resistance holds. Break of 1.2981 will resume larger down trend to 61.8% projection of 1.3641 to 1.2999 from 1.3297 at 1.2900.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.1409 (2020 low) has completed at 1.4248. Decline from 1.4248 could still be a corrective move, or it could be the start of a long term down trend. In either case, deeper decline would be seen back to 61.8% retracement of 2.1161 to 1.1409 at 1.2493. In any case, break of 1.3748 resistance is needed confirm completion of the fall from 1.4248, or outlook will stay bearish.