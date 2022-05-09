<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2285; (P) 1.2332; (R1) 1.2389; More…

GBP/USD recovers slightly after hitting forming a temporary low at 1.2259, just ahead of 161.8% projection of 1.3641 to 1.2999 from 1.3297 at 1.2258. Intraday bias is turned neural for consolidations first. But upside of recovery should be limited by 1.2637 resistance to bring fall resumption. Firm break of 1.2258 will extend recent down trend to 200% projection at 1.2013 next.

In the bigger picture, based on current momentum, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) at least at the same degree as the rise form 1.1409 (2020 low). That is, fall from 1.4248 could be a leg inside the pattern from 1.1409, or resuming the longer term down trend. In either case, deeper decline is expected as long as 1.2999 support turned resistance holds. Next target is 1.1409 low.