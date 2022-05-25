Wed, May 25, 2022 @ 14:58 GMT
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2472; (P) 1.2535; (R1) 1.2599; More..

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral and outlook is unchanged. On the upside, firm break of 1.2637 resistance will bring stronger rebound to 55 day EMA (now at 1.2765). On the downside, below 1.2329 minor support will retain near term bearishness and bring retest of 1.2154 first. Break there will resume larger down trend from 1.4248.

In the bigger picture, based on current momentum, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) at least at the same degree as the rise from 1.1409 (2020 low). That is, fall from 1.4248 could be a leg inside the pattern from 1.1409, or resuming the longer term down trend. In either case, deeper decline is expected as long as 1.2999 support turned resistance holds. Next target is 1.1409 low.

