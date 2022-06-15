Wed, Jun 15, 2022 @ 14:09 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1886; (P) 1.2046; (R1) 1.2158; More

A temporary low is formed at 1.1932, after hitting 61.8% projection of 1.3297 to 1.2154 from 1.2666 at 1.1960. Intraday bias in GBP/USD is turned neutral first. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.2666 resistance holds. Sustained break of 1.1932/600 will target 100% projection at 1.1523 next.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) could be a leg inside the pattern from 1.1409 (2020 low), or resuming the longer term down trend. Deeper decline is expected as long as 1.2666 resistance holds. On resumption, next target is 1.1409 low.

