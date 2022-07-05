<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2070; (P) 1.2118; (R1) 1.2150; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral and further decline is mildly in favor with 1.2187 minor resistance intact. Break of 1.1932 will resume larger down trend from 1.4248. However, on the upside, above 1.2187 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for 55 day EMA (now at 1.2453) instead.

<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) could be a leg inside the pattern from 1.1409 (2020 low), or resuming the longer term down trend. Deeper decline is expected as long as 1.2666 resistance holds. Next target is 1.1409 low. However, firm break of 1.2666 will bring stronger rise back to 55 week EMA (now at 1.31403).