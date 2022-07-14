<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1823; (P) 1.1895; (R1) 1.1962; More…

GBP/USD’s down trend resumed after brief recovery and intraday bias is back on the downside. Current fall should target 100% projection of 1.2666 to 1.1932 from 1.2405 at 1.1671. Decisive break there will target a test on 1.1409 long term support. On the upside, above 1.1966 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral against and bring more consolidations.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) could be a leg inside the pattern from 1.1409 (2020 low), or resuming the longer term down trend. Deeper decline is expected as long as 1.2666 resistance holds. Next target is 1.1409 low. However, firm break of 1.2666 will bring stronger rise back to 55 week EMA (now at 1.3065).