Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2020; (P) 1.2084; (R1) 1.2118; More…

Range trading continues in GBP/USD and intraday bias remains neutral. On the downside, break of 1.2002 minor support will argue that rebound from 1.1759 has completed, after rejection by 55 day EMA. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for retesting 1.1759 low first. Break there will resume larger down trend. On the upside, above 1.2922 will resume the rebound from 1.1759 towards 1.2666 resistance.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) could be a leg inside the pattern from 1.1409 (2020 low), or resuming the longer term down trend. Deeper decline is expected as long as 1.2666 resistance holds. Next target is 1.1409 low. However, firm break of 1.2666 will bring stronger rise back to 55 week EMA (now at 1.2897).