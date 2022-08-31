<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1597; (P) 1.1679; (R1) 1.1736; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays on the downside a this point. Current down trend should target 1.1409 long term support. On the upside, above 1.1899 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral for consolidations. But outlook will stay bearish as long as 1.2292 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) could be a leg inside the pattern from 1.1409 (2020 low), or resuming the longer term down trend. Deeper decline is expected as long as 1.2292 resistance holds. Next target is 1.1409 low. However, firm break of 1.2292 will bring stronger rise back to 55 week EMA (now at 1.2859).