Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1474; (P) 1.1532; (R1) 1.1567; More…

GBP?USD’s decline is still in progress and intraday bias stays on the downside for 1.1409 long term support. Firm break there will pave the way to 61.8% projection of 1.3748 to 1.1759 from 1.2292 at 1.1063 next. On the upside, above 1.1587 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations, before staging another decline.

In the bigger picture, based on current momentum, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) is probably resuming long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high). Sustained break of 1.1409 will target 61.8% projection of 1.7190 (2014 high) to 1.1409 (2020 low) from 1.4248 (2021 high) at 1.0675. This will remain the favored case for now as long as 1.2292 resistance holds.