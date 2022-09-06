Tue, Sep 06, 2022 @ 07:36 GMT
GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1469; (P) 1.1495; (R1) 1.1547; More

A temporary low was formed at 1.1442 and intraday bias is turned neutral first. Some consolidations would be see but upside should be limited by 1.1899 resistance to bring another decline. On the downside, break of 1.1442 will resume larger down trend for 1.1409 long term support. Firm break there will pave the way to 61.8% projection of 1.3748 to 1.1759 from 1.2292 at 1.1063 next.

In the bigger picture, based on current momentum, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) is probably resuming long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high). Sustained break of 1.1409 will target 61.8% projection of 1.7190 (2014 high) to 1.1409 (2020 low) from 1.4248 (2021 high) at 1.0675. This will remain the favored case for now as long as 1.2292 resistance holds.

