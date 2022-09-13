Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1618; (P) 1.1665; (R1) 1.1728; More…
GBP/USD’s break of 1.1550 minor support suggests that rebound from 1.1404 has completed at 1.1737. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 1.1404/9 support zone. Decisive break there will resume larger down trend. On the upside, above 1.1737 minor resistance will resume the rebound from 1.1404 to 55 day EMA (now at 1.1933).
In the bigger picture, based on current momentum, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) is probably resuming long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high). Sustained break of 1.1409 will target 61.8% projection of 1.7190 (2014 high) to 1.1409 (2020 low) from 1.4248 (2021 high) at 1.0675. This will remain the favored case for now as long as 1.2292 resistance holds.