GBP/USD dives to as low as 1.1019 so far, meeting 61.8% projection of 1.3748 to 1.1759 from 1.2292 at 1.1063. there is no sign of bottoming yet. Intraday bias stays on the downside for 100% projection at 1.0303. On the upside, above 1.1210 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first, before staging another decline.
In the bigger picture, based on current momentum, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) is probably resuming long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high). Sustained break of 1.1409 will target 61.8% projection of 1.7190 (2014 high) to 1.1409 (2020 low) from 1.4248 (2021 high) at 1.0675. This will remain the favored case for now as long as 1.2292 resistance holds.