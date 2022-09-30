Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0881; (P) 1.1000; (R1) 1.1238; More…
GBP/USD’s rebound from 1.0351 extended higher today and the break of 4 hour 55 EMA (now at 1.1037) is a positive sign. For now, intraday bias is mildly on the upside for further rise to 61.8% retracement of 1.2292 to 1.0351 at 1.1551. On the downside, break of 1.0760 minor support will indicate that the rebound is over, and bring retest of 1.0351 low.
In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) is resuming long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high). Next target is 100% projection of 2.1161 to 1.3503 from 1.7190 at 0.9532. There is no scope of a medium term rebound as long as 1.1759 support turned resistance holds.