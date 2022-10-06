<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1206; (P) 1.1350; (R1) 1.1473; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral at this point. On the downside, break of 1.1023 minor support will indicate that rebound from 1.0351 is over. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for retesting 1.0351. On the upside, firm break of 61.8% retracement of 1.2292 to 1.0351 at 1.1551 will pave the way to 1.2292 resistance.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) is resuming long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high). Next target is 100% projection of 2.1161 to 1.3503 from 1.7190 at 0.9532. There is no scope of a medium term rebound as long as 1.1759 support turned resistance holds.