Wed, Oct 12, 2022 @ 04:21 GMT
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0889; (P) 1.1035; (R1) 1.1116; More

GBP/USD’s fall from 1.1494 resumed after brief recovery. Intraday bias is back on the downside for retesting 1.0351 low. On the upside, above 1.1178 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral again. But near term risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.1494 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) is resuming long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high). Next target is 100% projection of 2.1161 to 1.3503 from 1.7190 at 0.9532. There is no scope of a medium term rebound as long as 1.1759 support turned resistance holds.

