Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1222; (P) 1.1316; (R1) 1.1373; More…

GBP/USD rises mildly today but stays inside range of 1.0922/1494. Intraday bias remains neutral for the moment. Further rally is in favor with 1.0922 minor support intact. On the upside, break of 1.1494 will resume the rise from 1.0351 to 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.1494 from 1.0922 at 1.1628. On the downside, below 1.0922 will turn bias back to the downside for 1.0351 low instead.

In the bigger picture, fall from 1.4248 (2018 high) is resuming long term down trend from 2.1161 (2007 high). Next target is 100% projection of 2.1161 to 1.3503 from 1.7190 at 0.9532. There is no scope of a medium term rebound as long as 1.1759 support turned resistance holds.