GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/USD rose further to 1.2445 last week but formed a short term top there and reversed. Initial bias is mildly on the downside this week for 55 day EMA (now at 1.1853). Firm break there will target 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.2445 at 1.1645. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.2445 resistance holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom is at least correcting whole down trend from 1.4248 (2021 high). Further rise is expected as long as 1.1644 resistance turned support holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.4248 to 1.0351 at 1.2759. Sustained break there will pave the way back to 1.4248. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 day EMA (now at 1.1853) holds.

In the longer term picture, as long as 1.4248 resistance holds (2021 high), long term outlook will remain neutral at best. Down trend from 2.1161 (2007) could still resume for another low through 1.0351 at a later stage.