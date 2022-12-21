<a href='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7dc4c0c' target='_blank'><img src='https://ads.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=74&n=a7dc4c0c' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2106; (P) 1.2165; (R1) 1.2244; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral first. Risk stays on the downside with 1.2445 resistance intact. Below 1.2084 will resume the fall from 1.2445 to 55 day EMA (now at 1.1894). Firm break there will target 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.2445 at 1.1645.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom is at least correcting whole down trend from 1.4248 (2021 high). Further rise is expected as long as 1.1644 resistance turned support holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.4248 to 1.0351 at 1.2759. Sustained break there will pave the way back to 1.4248. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 day EMA (now at 1.1874) holds.