Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2028; (P) 1.2111; (R1) 1.2166; More

Intraday bias in GBP/USD is back on the downside with break of 1.2084 temporary low. Fall from 1.2445 would target 55 day EMA (now at 1.1900). Firm break there will target 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.2445 at 1.1645. On the upside, break of 1.2240 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.2445 instead.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom is at least correcting whole down trend from 1.4248 (2021 high). Further rise is expected as long as 1.1644 resistance turned support holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.4248 to 1.0351 at 1.2759. Sustained break there will pave the way back to 1.4248. This will remain the favored case as long as 55 day EMA (now at 1.1900) holds.

