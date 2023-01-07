GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

GBP/USD rebounded after edging lower to 1.1840 last week. Break of 1.0286 minor resistance argues that correction from 1.2445 has completed after drawing support from 55 day EMA. Initial bias is now on the upside this week for retesting 1.2445 high. On the downside, however, break of 1.1840 will resume the decline to 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.2445 at 1.1645.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom is at least correcting whole down trend from 1.4248 (2021 high). Further rise is expected as long as 1.1644 resistance turned support holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.4248 to 1.0351 at 1.2759. Sustained break there will pave the way back to 1.4248.

In the longer term picture, as long as 1.4248 resistance holds (2021 high), long term outlook will remain neutral at best. Down trend from 2.1161 (2007) could still resume for another low through 1.0351 at a later stage.