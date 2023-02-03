<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2164; (P) 1.2282; (R1) 1.2342; More…

GBP/USD’s break of 1.2252 minor support indicates that corrective pattern from 1.2445 has finally started the third leg. Intraday bias is back on the downside for 1.1840 support. But downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.2445 at 1.1645 to bring rebound. For now, risk will stay mildly on the downside as long as 1.2445/6 holds, in case of recovery.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom is at least correcting whole down trend from 1.4248 (2021 high). Further rise is expected as long as 1.1644 resistance turned support holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.4248 to 1.0351 at 1.2759. Sustained break there will pave the way back to 1.4248.