Wed, Feb 15, 2023 @ 09:03 GMT
HomeTechnical OutlookGBPUSD OutlookGBP/USD Daily Outlook

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

ActionForex.com
By ActionForex.com

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2107; (P) 1.2187; (R1) 1.2256; More

Intraday bias in GBP/USD is turned neutral again as rebound stalled after hitting 1.2269. Still, the favored case is that corrective pattern from 1.2445 has completed at 1.1960 already. Above 1.2269 will bring retest of 1.2445/6 resistance zone. On the downside however, break of 1.2029 will extend the corrective pattern with another fall through 1.1960, towards 1.1840 support.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom is at least correcting whole down trend from 1.4248 (2021 high). Further rise is expected as long as 1.1644 resistance turned support holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.4248 to 1.0351 at 1.2759. Sustained break there will pave the way back to 1.4248.

ActionForex.com
ActionForex.com

Featured Analysis

Load more

Learn Forex Trading

ActionForex.com was set up back in 2004 with the aim to provide insightful analysis to forex traders, serving the trading community for over a decade. Empowering the individual traders was, is, and will always be our motto going forward.

Contact us: contact@actionforex.com

© ActionForex.com © 2023 All rights reserved.