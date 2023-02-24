Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1980; (P) 1.2028; (R1) 1.2063; More…

Immediate focus is now on 1.1914 in GBP/USD with today’s decline. Break there will resume the fall from 1.2446, as the third leg of the corrective pattern from 1.2445, to 1.1840 support and possibly below. On the upside, break of 1.2146 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for further rebound to 1.2269 and above.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom is at least correcting whole down trend from 1.4248 (2021 high). Further rise is expected as long as 1.1644 resistance turned support holds. Next target is 61.8% retracement of 1.4248 to 1.0351 at 1.2759. Sustained break there will pave the way back to 1.4248.