<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2122; (P) 1.2162; (R1) 1.2221; More…

GBP/USD’s rise from 1.1801 resumed today and intraday bias is back on the upside. Further rally should be seen to retest 1.2445/6 resistance zone. As noted before, corrective pattern from 1.2445 could have completed with three waves to 1.1801 already. Firm break of 1.2445/6 will resume larger rise from 1.0351, and target 1.2759 fibonacci level. For now, outlook will stay cautiously bullish as long as 1.2009 support holds, in case of retreat.

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, price action from 1.2445 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom (2022 low). Resumption is expected as a later stage and firm break of 1.2446 will target 61.8% retracement of 1.4248 (2021 high) to 1.0351 at 1.2759. This will remain the favored case as long as 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.2445 at 1.1645 holds.