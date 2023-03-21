Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2202; (P) 1.2244; (R1) 1.2320; More…
Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the upside for retesting 1.2445/6 resistance zone. As noted before, corrective pattern from 1.2445 could have completed with three waves to 1.1801 already. Firm break of 1.2445/6 will resume larger rise from 1.0351, and target 1.2759 fibonacci level. For now, outlook will stay cautiously bullish as long as 1.2009 support holds, in case of retreat.
In the bigger picture, price action from 1.2445 are seen as a corrective pattern to rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom (2022 low). Resumption is expected as a later stage and firm break of 1.2446 will target 61.8% retracement of 1.4248 (2021 high) to 1.0351 at 1.2759. This will remain the favored case as long as 38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.2445 at 1.1645 holds.