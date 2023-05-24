<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2376; (P) 1.2412; (R1) 1.2450; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD is turned neutral with current recovery. Another fall is expected as long as 1.2483 resistance holds. Break of 1.2371, and sustained trading below 55 D EMA (now at 1.2397) will confirm that it’s in correction to whole up trend from 1.0351. Deeper fall should then be seen to 1.1801 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.2678 at 1.1789). On the upside, however, break of 1.2483 resistance will bring stronger rebound back to retest 1.2678 high instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1801 support holds, rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom (2022 low) is expected to extend further. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.4248 (2021 high) to 1.0351 at 1.2759 will add to the case of long term bullish trend reversal. However, firm break of 1.1801 will indicate rejection by 1.2759, and bring deeper decline, even as a correction.