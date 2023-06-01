<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2378; (P) 1.2411; (R1) 1.2474; More…

GBP/USD’s break of 1.2468 minor resistance today argues that corrective pull back from 1.2678 has completed at 1.2306. Intraday bias is back on the upside for retesting 1.2678 high next. But strong resistance could be seen there to limit upside on the first attempt. Meanwhile, break of 1.2306 will resume the correction towards 1.1801 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.2678 at 1.1789)

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1801 support holds, rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom (2022 low) is expected to extend further. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.4248 (2021 high) to 1.0351 at 1.2759 will add to the case of long term bullish trend reversal. However, firm break of 1.1801 will indicate rejection by 1.2759, and bring deeper decline, even as a correction.