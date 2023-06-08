<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2389; (P) 1.2444; (R1) 1.2494; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral at this point. On the upside, break of 1.2543 will resume the rebound from 1.2306. Further rally should then be seen to retest 1.2678 high. On the downside, break of 1.2306 will resume the correction from 1.2678. Deeper decline would then be seen to 1.1801 cluster support (38.2% retracement of 1.0351 to 1.2678 at 1.1789).

<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1801 support holds, rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom (2022 low) is expected to extend further. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.4248 (2021 high) to 1.0351 at 1.2759 will add to the case of long term bullish trend reversal. However, firm break of 1.1801 will indicate rejection by 1.2759, and bring deeper decline, even as a correction.