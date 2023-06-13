<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2466; (P) 1.2533; (R1) 1.2578; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD is back on the upside as rebound from 1.2306 resumed after brief retreat. Further rally should be seen to retest 1.2678 high. Based on current momentum, upside could be limited there, to bring another fall to extend the corrective pattern from 1.2678. On the downside, break of 1.2485 support will turn bias back to the downside for 1.2306 support instead.

In the bigger picture, as long as 1.1801 support holds, rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom (2022 low) is expected to extend further. Sustained break of 61.8% retracement of 1.4248 (2021 high) to 1.0351 at 1.2759 will add to the case of long term bullish trend reversal. However, firm break of 1.1801 will indicate rejection by 1.2759, and bring deeper decline, even as a correction.