Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2577; (P) 1.2665; (R1) 1.2723; More…

A short term top should be in place at 1.2847 in GBP/USD. Intraday bias is now on the downside for 55 D EMA (now at 1.2531). Considering bearish divergence condition in D MACD, sustained break of the EMA will argue that it’s already in correction to larger up trend and target 1.2306 support. On the upside, though, break of 1.2690 minor resistance will bring retest of 1.2847 instead.

In the bigger picture, the strong support from 55 W EMA (now at 1.2341) is a medium term bullish sign. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.2306 support holds. Rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom (2022 low) is expected to extend further to retest 1.4248 key resistance (2021 high).