Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2682; (P) 1.2731; (R1) 1.2789; More…

GBP/USD is staying below 1.2847 despite today’s rally. Intraday bias remains neutral first. On the upside, firm break of 1.2847 will resume larger up trend from 1.0351 to 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.2445 from 1.1801 at 1.3095. On the downside, though, break of 1.2589 will extend the fall from 1.2847 to 55 D EMA (now at 1.2558).

In the bigger picture, the strong support from 55 W EMA (now at 1.2341) is a medium term bullish sign. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.2306 support holds. Rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom (2022 low) is expected to extend further to retest 1.4248 key resistance (2021 high).