Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2785; (P) 1.2826; (R1) 1.2903; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains on the upside at this point. Current rally should target 61.8% projection of 1.0351 to 1.2445 from 1.1801 at 1.3095. On the downside, break of 1.2779 minor support will turn intraday bias neutral again. But outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.2589 support holds, in case of retreat.

In the bigger picture, the strong support from 55 W EMA (now at 1.2341) is a medium term bullish sign. Outlook will stay bullish as long as 1.2306 support holds. Rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom (2022 low) is expected to extend further to retest 1.4248 key resistance (2021 high).