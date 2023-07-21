<a href='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a6068583' target='_blank'><img src='https://adsrv.actionforex.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=5&n=a6068583' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2816; (P) 1.2891; (R1) 1.2941; More…

Intraday bias in GBP/USD stays neutral and outlook is unchanged. With 1.2847 resistance turned support intact, outlook stays bullish. On the upside, above 1.2963 minor resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 1.3141 high. Nevertheless, decisive break of 1.2847 will argue that larger correction is underway and target 1.2589 support next.

In the bigger picture, rise from 1.0351 medium term bottom (2022 low) is in progress. Next target is 100% projection of 1.0351 to 1.2445 from 1.1801 at 1.3895. Break there will target 1.4248 key long term resistance (2021 high) next. This will now remain the favored case as long as 1.2678 resistance turned support holds.